Bradburn named Pak team’s fielding coach

Our correspondent

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board PCB Thursday appointed Grant Bradburn as fielding coach of national team on a full-time basis for a period of three years. Grant Bradburn, whose contract could be reviewed anytime, will join the team in UAE for the Asia Cup 2018. The newly appointed fielding coach said, “It is a great honour to be joining Pakistan cricket team. I have seen the progress that has been made under Mickey Arthur and the opportunity to work with a leading full member team on the rise in world cricket, is a real privilege.”