Industrial policy to be finalised soon: minister

LAHORE : Provincial Minister Aslam Iqbal has said that a comprehensive industrial policy will be finalised soon which would produce opportunities of employment for local population.

He was chairing a meeting to discuss the proposed industrial policy, and promotion of investment training programme of Tevta. Secretary industry, CEO Punjab Investment Board and higher authorities of Tevta attended the meeting.

The minister said that youths would be empowered through a soft loan programme which would be launched soon. He said that future of Pakistan is related to the promotion of technical education creating awareness among the people about the importance of technical education is the need of the hour.