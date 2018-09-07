Shah appointed PSO acting MD

KARACHI: The federal government has appointed Jahangir Ali Shah as acting managing director of Pakistan State Oil (PSO) for a period of 90 days, a statement said on Thursday.

PSO Managing Director Sheikh Imran ul Haq retired as of August 31, 2018, it added. Shah has been serving at PSO in the capacity of deputy managing director. A notification in this regard has been issued by the ministry.