LTC runs 2 special buses to pay tribute to martyrs

Lahore: Lahore Transport Company has launched special two Muhafiz Buses on the urban routes B-12A and B33 while the pictures of martyrs of martyrs have been painted on the bus sheds on The Mall, Jail Road and Canal Road and Gulberg Main Boulevard to commemorate the Defence Day, celebrated on September 6 every year for the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for defence of their homeland.

The pictures of martyred Major Muhammad Sarwar, Major Tufail Muhammad, Major Raja Aziz Bhatti, Rashid Minhas, Major Shabbir Sharif, Colonel Sher Khan, martyrs of Army Public School Peshawar, Aitzaz Hassan, Captain Ahmed Mubeen, SSP Chaudhry Aslam and Colonel Shuja Khanzada have been painted on the sheds and the buses to acknowledge the unforgettable services of the heroes of the country.

LTC Chief Executive Officer Mariam Khawar said, “We pay homage to our heroes and gallant sons from Armed Forces and other law enforcement agencies that remained steadfast and showed us the path of honour and glory by rendering ultimate sacrifices.” LTC has made special arrangements in accordance with the day so that patriotism could be created among the general public for allegiance with their country, she said. LTC, mandated to enforce, plan and regulate the urban public transport in Lahore, is providing affordable, safe and quality transport facilities to the commuters on various urban routes, in addition to concessional transport fare cards to the students of public sector institutes, free transport facilities to the senior and handicapped citizens on the buses, she said, adding that it reflected LTC’s commitment to providing quality transport to the general public.