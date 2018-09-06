Thu September 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pak-US diplomatic stalemate broken

Pak-US diplomatic stalemate broken
Imran Khan’s govt decides to abolish PM’s laptop, other schemes

Imran Khan’s govt decides to abolish PM’s laptop, other schemes
Iran says to go beyond previous enrichment if deal fails

Iran says to go beyond previous enrichment if deal fails
Trump says he did not discuss assassinating Syria's Assad

Trump says he did not discuss assassinating Syria's Assad
Trump envoys to press India on Russian missiles, Iran oil

Trump envoys to press India on Russian missiles, Iran oil
Cabinet okays task forces to improve education, bring back looted money

Cabinet okays task forces to improve education, bring back looted money
NAB launches inquiry against defence minister

NAB launches inquiry against defence minister
PM Imran pays rich tributes to martyrs, Ghazis on Defence Day

PM Imran pays rich tributes to martyrs, Ghazis on Defence Day
Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

About 100 people fall ill on Emirates flight to New York: CDC

About 100 people fall ill on Emirates flight to New York: CDC

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

LTC runs 2 special buses to pay tribute to martyrs

Lahore: Lahore Transport Company has launched special two Muhafiz Buses on the urban routes B-12A and B33 while the pictures of martyrs of martyrs have been painted on the bus sheds on The Mall, Jail Road and Canal Road and Gulberg Main Boulevard to commemorate the Defence Day, celebrated on September 6 every year for the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for defence of their homeland.

The pictures of martyred Major Muhammad Sarwar, Major Tufail Muhammad, Major Raja Aziz Bhatti, Rashid Minhas, Major Shabbir Sharif, Colonel Sher Khan, martyrs of Army Public School Peshawar, Aitzaz Hassan, Captain Ahmed Mubeen, SSP Chaudhry Aslam and Colonel Shuja Khanzada have been painted on the sheds and the buses to acknowledge the unforgettable services of the heroes of the country.

LTC Chief Executive Officer Mariam Khawar said, “We pay homage to our heroes and gallant sons from Armed Forces and other law enforcement agencies that remained steadfast and showed us the path of honour and glory by rendering ultimate sacrifices.” LTC has made special arrangements in accordance with the day so that patriotism could be created among the general public for allegiance with their country, she said. LTC, mandated to enforce, plan and regulate the urban public transport in Lahore, is providing affordable, safe and quality transport facilities to the commuters on various urban routes, in addition to concessional transport fare cards to the students of public sector institutes, free transport facilities to the senior and handicapped citizens on the buses, she said, adding that it reflected LTC’s commitment to providing quality transport to the general public.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys
I’m a fighter and will keep fighting, says Hafeez

I’m a fighter and will keep fighting, says Hafeez
Sonali Bendre continues to look beautiful during her battle against cancer

Sonali Bendre continues to look beautiful during her battle against cancer
Amir Khan all set to take on Colombian Samuel Vargas

Amir Khan all set to take on Colombian Samuel Vargas

Photos & Videos

Legendary Dilip Kumar gets hospitalized again

Legendary Dilip Kumar gets hospitalized again
Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi
Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan

Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan
Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him

Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him