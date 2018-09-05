Wed September 05, 2018
Islamabad

IH
Ishrat Hyatt
September 5, 2018

Monthly meeting of Floral Art Society

Islamabad : The monthly General Body meeting of the Floral Art Society, Islamabad/Rawalpindi chapter featured a demonstration and workshop titled ‘The Vase - Return to Innocence’ by Salma Ansari (Karachi chapter) The event was held at the Shishmahal Hall, Serena Hotel and was well attended by members - while those who are still away for their summer vacations requested that a video recording should be made of the demonstration so that they do not miss out on the lesson to be learned from this occasion.

The function began with the recitation of the Quran; reading out of the minutes of recent events; the announcement of elections for a new president and committee to be held at the end of the month and introduction of the visiting member from Karachi, who gave a comprehensive talk on how to make your own vases from different items and materials. She also added a few points on the size and shape of vases to be used in ratio to the arrangement that you have in mind. She had a free and easy way of speaking in a pleasant manner - not at all lecture like - and explained her techniques in a way everyone could understand, using unusual materials like crepe bandages; colored paper; rocks etc - bringing back memories of how we used to utilize different objects in our homes to make arrangements when vases of different shapes and sizes were not readily available - a true ‘return to innocence!’

Salma had also made a few arrangements using her hand made vases, which gave a practical lesson of what one can do if you have the imagination - skill can be acquired! “I really enjoyed the demonstration and presentation as it was very comprehensive and easy to understand,” said a member. “Loved every moment of it - and the vases were super.”

A special ‘thank you’ was given to Sufia Shahid for her contribution to the fundraising event held by the society a couple of months ago; birthday ‘girls’ were wished and presented with plants and the guest speaker was given a token of appreciation and vote of thanks by president Ghazala Abdullah. “You have been a wonderful audience,” said Salma. “As always, I enjoyed being here amongst you all.”

Refreshments were served and it was no surprise to see pictures of the arrangements being captured on camera by those who were keen to try out their hand at creating their own vases! For those who were interested in attending it, the workshop was held after the tea break.

On the whole it was a morning well spent - a successful event that was enjoyed by those who attended and learned.

