Mon September 03, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
September 3, 2018

Pak Navy ship completes goodwill visits

Islamabad: Pakistan Navy Ship, PNS ASLAT visited Jeddah, Saudi Arabia being the last Port Call of her Overseas Deployment to Mediterranean and European Countries. In line with Pakistan's Foreign Policy, Pakistan Navy has always been instrumental in furthering naval diplomacy in the form of goodwill visits and naval exercises with friendly countries.

In this regard, PNS ASLAT on overseas deployment to Mediterranean and European Countries reflected Pakistan Navy’s reach in western hemisphere, while pursuing Pakistan's Foreign Policy objectives. PNS ASLAT Port Call to Jeddah was aimed to further strengthen the existing bonds of friendship and brotherhood between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. The visit was capitalised in terms of professional and social interactions with host Country. During 03 days Port Call, PN delegation headed by Commodore Muhammad Faisal Abbasi held meeting with Deputy Commander Western Fleet of Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF).

During interaction, enormous goodwill and warmth was expressed for the people of Pakistan in general and Pakistan Navy in particular. Moreover, Damage Control & Fire Fighting Practical training was conducted at Madrasat ul Hareeq (RSNF DC & FF School) to enhance interoperability and to mutually benefit from each other's experience.

PNS ASLAT hosted reception on-board which was attended by Consul General of Pakistan, Ambassador of Turkey, Consul General of China, Egypt, France, Italy, Kazakhstan, Nepal, Russia, Singapore, Turkey, UK, USA, Uzbekistan and Yemen, PN & Pak Army officers on various assignments at KSA, officers from RSNF, officers from Egyptian Navy Ship Alexandria, prominent Pakistani business community and Consulate staff. PNS ASLAT visit to Jeddah (KSA) afforded opportunity to further flourish and strengthen existing brotherly relations between naval forces of Pakistan and KSA and provided impetus to diplomatic and military ties.

