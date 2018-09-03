Mon September 03, 2018
Our Correspondent
September 3, 2018

Buzdar declares full-fledged drive against Qabza mafia

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday declared a full-fledged campaign against Qabza mafia across the province, saying the influential people would be brought to book in the beginning.

In a media statement, he said the anti-encroachment operation would be carried out without any discrimination and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would not succumb to any influence or pressure.

The CM said the government was determined to curb the menace of corruption in the province and every penny of public would be safeguarded and the public money would be spent transparently for welfare of the public.

Merit, transparency and rule of law would be the PTI government’s line of action and it would introduce a new local government system to solve people’s problems at their doorsteps, he promised.

The CM said his team consisted of capable and hard-working people and they would produce results Insha-Allah to make people feel the meaning of a real change. He vowed that the government would move forward while following the vision of Imran Khan to meet the trust of people. Moreover, he added, that as a worker of Imran Khan, he would work day and night for the public welfare.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan held a meeting with members of the provincial cabinet in Lahore where he said that eliminating corruption from Punjab was the biggest challenge for them.

In another message, the chief minister expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of daughter of former IG Police Islamabad Aftab Ahmed Cheema. He sympathized with the grieving family and prayed eternal peace for the departed soul.

