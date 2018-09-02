Two Taliban commanders killed in Zabul airstrike

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
QALAT, Afghanistan: Two Taliban senior commanders namely Mullah Asad and Mullah Sangari were killed as fighting aircraft targeted the militants' hideout outside Qalat city, the capital of the southern Zabul province on Friday, provincial police chief Mohammad Mustafa Mayar said on Saturday.
