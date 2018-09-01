CM orders 100pc recovery from Wasa defaulters

MULTAN: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has ordered the Multan administration to ensure 100 per cent recovery from the defaulters of Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa), including the big guns and public departments.

Multan Commissioner Nadeem Irshad Kiyiani has stated this during his visit to the Wasa Headquarters here on Friday.

He said that the CM has ordered the Wasa officials to activate the online complaint system and organise the record. Quick response should be given on public complaints regarding sewerage problems, he said.

He asked the Water and Sanitation Agency officials to shift all water filtration plants and tube-wells on solar energy to save electricity.

The commissioner asked the Solid Waste Management Company officials to mention the telephone numbers of complaint cell on all containers to facilitate the public.

He ordered the officials of ensuring tree plantation in all public and private residential colonies and roads.

Briefing the commissioner, Wasa managing director Mushtaq Khan said the defaulted amount was estimated at Rs1.10 billion while Rs30 million had been recovered from the defaulters in August.

He said the Wasa consumers

were 2,55,179 while the Water and Sanitation Agency complaint cell had received 1710 complaints on its number 133 in August.

At least 1536 complaints were entertained immediately while the remaining 174 complaints were in process.

The Water and Sanitation Agency managing director said 600 sanitary workers were engaged with Wasa but the current situation needs more recruitment of them to combat the growing challenges.

Solid Waste Management Company Managing Director Anwarul Haq briefed the commissioner, saying the company was lifting 500 tonnes of waste from the city on daily basis and also assigned the loader rickshaws in all union councils.

The Solid Waste Management Company workers were collecting garbage from the houses.

He said the citizens could file complaints on 1139 for removal of garbage and the number would be mentioned on all containers.