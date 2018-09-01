SMIU will celebrate its 134th Foundation Day on 1st Sept

KARACHI: Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) is going to celebrate its 134th Foundation Day on Saturday, 1st September with a great proud and joy. In this connection a program will be held at SMIU’s Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Auditorium at 10: 30 am. Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh, Vice Chancellor of SMIU will chair it.

The marvelous services rendered by this historic institution to the nation in the field of modern education through out its journey, started from 1st September 1885, will be highlighted SMIUs’ deans, faculty members and students through their speeches, documentaries and other programs. They will pay a great tribute to the founding fathers Khan Bahadur Hassanally Effendi and others besides those persons who have contributed in its development and progress since its establishment.

SMIU holds a special and national status in the country because it happens to be an Alma-Mater of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and other central leaders of the Pakistan Movement.

It must be mentioned here that SMI was established as a secondary school on 1st September 1885. Then it was elevated tot the level of college on 21st June 1943 by Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and then it got university status in 2012. Today, apart from the university, SMIU model school is also imparting modern and quality education to young boys and girls from class one to tenth. From the current year, SMIU has added collage classes for girls also.

SMIU is in a process to established its Malir Campus in Education City of Karachi on the area of 100 acres, which has given to it by Government of Sindh free of cost, and establish a state-of-the-art Institute of Information and Communication Studies in the Hawk’s Bay on the plot of ten acres, which again has given by Government of Sindh.****