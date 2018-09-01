18k gold foil Lamborghini Aventador S lands in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The 18k gold foil Lamborghini Aventador S luxury car has arrived in Islamabad. The car’s price is Rs185 million carrying taxes and duties of over Rs100 million paid by the owner to the government. The owner of this car hails from Islamabad. The car has been imported from the UK.



“More than hundred million rupees has been paid to the government as duty/ taxes on this car. It has been imported via the UAE from the UK and reached Pakistan some three days back,” the owner said.

Customs officials have also confirmed the payment of taxes. They said 100pc customs duty, 60pc regulatory duty and two percent further tax was charged on importing a new car. Lamborghini Aventador S was first revealed on Dec 19, 2016 at the Sant’ Agata factory in Italy.



