Increase in child abuse cases reported in first six months of 2018

Islamabad : From January to June 2018, a total 2,322 cases of child abuse were reported in media which indicates 32 per cent increase as compared to 1,764 cases of first six months in 2017. The data shows that almost 12 children were abused every day from January to June 2018.

The findings of Sahil’s six months Cruel Numbers Report (Jan-Jun 2018), launched on August 30, shows that a total 2322 child abuse cases were reported in newspapers from all four provinces including Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

“Zainab’s murder case gave courage to the victim families to speak out rather than hiding the incidents of sexual abuse. Soon after that case, a drastic change has been noticed in the attitude and behavior of families towards such cases,” said Senior Program Officer Media Sahil, Mamtaz Gohar.

He also appreciated the stance of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan for assuring the protection of child rights and taking strict actions against child sexual abuse. “Sahil will be happy to support every positive move of government for the protection of child rights in Pakistan,” he said.

According to the research, the major crime categories of the reported cases in first six months of are abduction 542, sodomy 381, rape 360, missing children 236, attempt of rape 224, gang sodomy 167, attempt of Sodomy 112, gang rape 92 and 53 cases of child marriages.

“Cruel Numbers Report” is a research on child sexual abuse cases reported in newspapers. The purpose of the research is to provide fact and figures about child sexual abuse and its dynamics and to contribute to existing information on child sexual abuse in Pakistan.

From January to June 2018, a total 57 cases were reported of murder after sexual abuse. Out of the total reported 2322 cases, (1298) 56 per cent of victims were girls and (1024) 44 per cent were boys. The data reveals that 622 children in the age bracket 11-15 years and 526 children between the age brackets of 6-10 years are most vulnerable to abuse.

Provincial divide statistics show that 65 per cent cases were from Punjab, 25 per cent cases from Sindh, 3 per cent cases from Islamabad, 3 per cent cases from KP, 2 per cent cases from Balochistan, 21 cases from AJK and 2 cases were reported from GB in newspapers. Out of the total reported cases, 74 per cent were from rural areas and 26 per cent cases reported from urban areas.

Cruel Numbers statistics also show that 89 per cent of cases were registered with the police. Whereas in 32 cases the police refused to register the case, 17 cases were unregistered with the police and registration status of 196 cases were not mentioned in newspapers.

The report says that this year, cases of attempt of sodomy have been increased by 148 per cent, attempt of rape 115 per cent, sodomy 100 per cent, gang sodomy 56 per cent and rape cases also increased by 48 per cent as compared to the last year Jan-Jun 2017 whereas cases of Vanni cases have decreased by 43 per cent.