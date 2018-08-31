Roof to the homelesspart of PTI’s manifesto: CM

LAHORE: The Provincial Minister for Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Thursday.

On the occasion, the chief minister said that midnight oil will be burnt to transform the lives of the people. Development in housing sector will create thousands of job opportunities. He said that provision of roof to the homeless is part of manifesto of PTI and construction of five million low-cost houses will give the people an opportunity to materialise their dreams. The project of construction of low-cost houses for the people will harbinger a new Pakistan, concluded the chief minister. public service: Usman Buzdar on Thursday said that positive criticism of the media will be welcomed.

Talking to a delegation of journalists led by the Lahore Press Club president who called on him here at his office, he said that efforts would be made for solving the problems faced by the Journalist Colony and demand of enhancing the LPC grant would be given sympathetic consideration. The LPC president congratulated Sardar Usman Buzdar on becoming the chief minister and invited him to visit the Lahore Press Club. The CM said that public service is his hallmark and merit, good governance and justice will reign supreme in the province. I continuously work from morning till late night and we will work hard and the reward will be given by Allah Almighty. The responsibility entrusted to me is an obligation which will be fulfilled at every cost. We are sincerely committed to our cause and the vision of Imran Khan will be given practical shape. No one will be allowed to do anything wrong in the province and the trust of the prime minister will not be let breached. He said a committee has been constituted by the PTI government for making of Southern Punjab province and steps will be taken in this regard. I shall regularly visit southern Punjab, he added. He said that positive criticism of the media will be welcomed. Similarly, efforts will be made soon for solving the problems faced by the Journalist Colony and demand of enhancing the LPC grant will be given sympathetic consideration.

The LPC president said it is worthwhile that the chief minister belongs to the people and it is hoped that Usman Buzdar will serve the masses.