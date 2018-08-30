‘Resolution against blasphemous sketches submitted to NA’

Lahore: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Anwarul Haq has said, on the instructions of the prime minister, the concept of minority would be ended and revolutionary measures would be taken for all communities of the country.

He said this while talking to reporters at the office of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) here on Wednesday. Condemning the blasphemous cartoon competition in the Netherlands, he said, “We are ready to sacrifice our lives to protect Namoos-e-Risalat.”

A resolution of condemnation has been moved in the National Assembly. We have taken up the issue with the other Islamic countries, he said. The expenses of the public institutions would be reduced, he said. He was briefed by ETPB Secretary Muhammad Traiq Wazir on the worship places of minorities and renovation of buildings.

Wahab Gull, Yasir Asghar Monga, Imran Gondal, Amir Hussain Hashmi, Syeda Sumair Razi and others were also present on the occasion. Meanwhile, Sardar Bishan Singh, Dr Manohar Chand, Sohail Raz, Bishop Shahid Miraj and others also met the federal minister for religious affairs.

PEF upgrades student information system: Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) has improved Student Information System (SIS) for online entry of students’ data by making it more user-friendly.

A PEF spokesperson said the SIS website has been revamped for the convenience of school owners for entering information of students easily and the data may be extracted as when required for official use.

The spokesperson said the SIS has improved the date of birth and admission process, while entry of CNIC of student’s mother will not be necessary. Similarly, the online entry facility for teachers' data has now been made better and the print option has been added.

The school owners and principals can also contact Punjab Education Foundation for their issues. A lot of steps will be taken to resolve the problems faced by the school partners and Punjab Education Foundation management will also pay heed to suggestions put forward by them.