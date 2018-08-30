Thu August 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pentagon official cautions India over buying Russian arms

Pentagon official cautions India over buying Russian arms
Israeli soldier says 'no regrets' about killing wounded Palestinian

Israeli soldier says 'no regrets' about killing wounded Palestinian
Are dams the right choice?

Are dams the right choice?
Pakistan objects to two Indian projects on Chenab River

Pakistan objects to two Indian projects on Chenab River
Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please
Presidential election: ECP approves nominations of Alvi, Aitzaz, Fazl

Presidential election: ECP approves nominations of Alvi, Aitzaz, Fazl
Faisal Vawda lambasts Amir Liaquat for his comments against PTI leadership

Faisal Vawda lambasts Amir Liaquat for his comments against PTI leadership
Leonardo AW139: Helicopter under Imran Khan’s use

Leonardo AW139: Helicopter under Imran Khan’s use
ECC meeting: Increase in gas tariff put on hold

ECC meeting: Increase in gas tariff put on hold
No conflict ends through kinetic operations alone: COAS

No conflict ends through kinetic operations alone: COAS

Sports

REUTERS
August 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Kohli not keen on new 100-ball format

LONDON: India captain Virat Kohli has ruled out participating in the initial stages of the England and Wales Cricket Board’s new 100-ball format and says he is worried that commercial concerns are eroding the quality of the game.

The ECB’s new eight-team tournament is set to begin in 2020 and sees each side facing 15 six-ball overs, culminating in a final 10 deliveries.

Kohli already represents India in Tests, One-day Internationals and Twenty20s and plays in the Indian Premier League and said he did not want to be “a testing sort of cricketer for any new format”.

“Obviously for the people involved in the whole process and the set-up it will be really exciting but I cannot think of one more format, to be honest,” Kohli said in an interview with Wisden Cricket Monthly.

“I am very... I wouldn’t say frustrated but it can get very demanding of you when you have to play so much cricket. I feel the commercial aspect is taking over the real quality of the cricket and that hurts me.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please
Ireland beat Afghanistan by three wickets to level ODI series

Ireland beat Afghanistan by three wickets to level ODI series
Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Asian Games medalist Nargis Hameed gets hero’s welcome at home

Asian Games medalist Nargis Hameed gets hero’s welcome at home

Photos & Videos

Game of thrones Season 8: All you wanted to know!

Game of thrones Season 8: All you wanted to know!
Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response