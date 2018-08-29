Bilawal rejects PTI report on RTS

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has rejected the report on the failure of Result Transmission System (RTS) by PTI’s fact-finding committee. “We cannot accept a report prepared by PTI’s own ‘fact-finding’ committee because the PTI itself benefited the most from the RTS crash,” said the PPP chairman in a press statement issued on Tuesday.

The chairman PPP reiterated his demand that a joint parliamentary committee be formed to conduct a thorough investigation into the discrepancies in the election process, including the RTS failure.

Bilawal Bhutto once again asked the prime minister to order an immediate inquiry into the deaths of those martyred in terrorist attacks during the election campaign and on the day of general elections. “We condemn terrorist attacks, pay tributes to martyrs but this is mere lip-service if there is no serious effort to catch their killers. What is the use of these tributes and condolence messages if the perpetrators of these heinous crimes roam around freely? Time has come for the government to provide answers and justice to the families of victims."