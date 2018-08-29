Wed August 29, 2018
Islamabad

MI
Myra Imran
August 29, 2018

NCHR to take up financial issues with govt

Islamabad : National Commission on the Status of Women (NCHR) on Tuesday decided to take up the issue of financial and operation independence before the new government.

The issue was discussed at the 25th meeting of the commission held in the NCHR head office. The meeting was presided by the NCHR Chairman Justice (r) Ali Nawaz Chowhan and was attended by NCHR members Chaudary Shafique, Kishwer Shaheen, Fazila Aliani, Ishaq Masih and Begum Jan.

During the meeting, several issues were brought under discussion. Issues related to situation of human rights in the country were discussed in detail. The commission expressed concern over the dismal condition of human rights in country. The members also discussed situation of police torture, child right, women, minority and transgender community issues.

The NCHR welcomed the new government’s repeated focus on human rights and promise of a welfare state. NCHR also urged the new government to guarantee that all policies aimed at the welfare of masses meet the international standards for human rights. It was also reiterated during the meeting that the financial and operational independence of NCHR is essential for its efficient functioning.

The members said that human rights are the lynchpin of a democratic system. A citizen is at the very core of the concept of democracy and therefore the democratic governments are expected to ensure that every citizen enjoys rights and freedoms that belong to every person in the world, from birth until death. They said that these fundamental rights apply regardless of where you are from, what you believe or how you choose to live your life.

NCHR members were hopeful that the new government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan will translate their promises into reality. NCHR members also looked forward to working with the new government to take forward the agenda of protection and promotion of human rights of all Pakistani citizens.

