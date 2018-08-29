FC foils terror bid; seizes arms, ammunition in Balochistan

QUETTA: Frontier Corps Balochistan foiled a terror bid and seized arms and ammunitions in Zhob’s Sambaz and Bolan’s Mach area of Balochistan under Operation Raddul Fasaad. A press release issued here Tuesday said following a tip-off, the FC personnel carried out search operation in Sambaz area of Zhob district and Mach area of Bolan district and recovered large quantity of ammunitions. Ammunitions including 5 rounds of RPG 7, 2 SMGs, 1 shotgun, 1, 30 bore pistol; 1, 303 rifle, 2, binoculars and a large number of rounds were recovered from both the areas. Security forces cordoned off the entire area and started efforts to trace the culprits.