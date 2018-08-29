FM calls for urgent meeting of OIC on blasphemous content

ISLAMABAD: The Senate was informed on Tuesday that Pakistan had asked the OIC secretary general to convene an urgent meeting of the permanent representatives of OIC to adopt a united stance regarding the blasphemous content against holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said this while winding up a debate on an adjournment motion, moved by MQM-Pakistan’s Senator Muhammad Ali Saif. The minister said he had made the request through a letter to the OIC secretary general, adding he had also written six letters to the OIC foreign ministers on this sensitive issue apprising them of the sentiments of the Pakistani nation on the matter. The House for the second consecutive day, witnessed grave concern expressed by senators on both sides of the aisle over the issue of proposed blasphemous cartoon contest in Netherlands, as they wanted complete boycott of the country by all OIC member countries. Qureshi assured the Senate that he would also take up the matter with the Council of OIC Foreign Ministers meeting during his visit to the United States next month. He said, “Our endeavour is to adopt a unified approach on the matter, as the issue of blasphemous content was also being raised with secretary general United Nations and the UN Human Rights Commission”. The minister said, “We also plan to raise the matter with European Union as the matter may affect its own peace and security”.

Qureshi told the senators that he was expecting a telephonic call from Dutch foreign minister this (Tuesday) evening in which he would clearly express the sentiments of the nation on the blasphemous cartoon competition being conducted by a Dutch politician.

The minister maintained that this was the matter of humanity and we should not allow the humanity to get divided. He said the act of a Dutch politician had hurt the sentiments of not only Pakistani nation but the entire Muslim Ummah. He said, “No words are sufficient to condemn this detestable act. The flag bearers of freedom of expression should show similar sensitivity and concern to the act, the way they showed on the matter of Holocaust and the black people of the US. Their indifference will only fan intolerance and religious extremism”. He said that the Muslims also supported the freedom of expression but with certain ‘red lines’ for this kind of act (Dutch) would only add to intolerance and religious extremism.

Senator Saif asserted that it was the responsibility of the government to first take concrete measures to block the blasphemous content in Pakistan, as even through fake IDs, the divine personality of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was being ‘insulted’ on the Facebook and internet. “This is not against merely a religious personality but against the humanity and fundamental rights. This is within the ambit of PTA to combat this disgusting practice,” he noted. He insisted FIA and Pemra must investigate this matter, hurting sentiments of the Muslims. He called for initiation of criminal proceedings in this connection.

JI Senator Mushtaq Ahmad decried the Muslim Ummah’s silence on the matter. He called it a part of the clash of civilisations. He added in no other country, social media enjoyed unlimited freedom, as it did in Pakistan. “If our own institutions will not fulfil their obligations, then how will ask others outside Pakistan. Is not it against Islam to insult someone or loot someone while coming out of the masjid after offering prayers,” asked MQM-Pakistan Senator Khushbakht Shujaat.

Leader of the House Shibli Faraz suggested a committee be constituted to discuss the way forward as to how the matter could effectively be raised at the international fora and the blasphemous content be checked. Senators called on OIC member states to sever economic and diplomatic relations with Netherlands, if it fails to cancel the proposed cartoon contest.

Former interior minister and Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator Abdul Rehman Malik strongly condemned the blasphemous caricatures against the Prophet (PBUH). While taking part in the debate, Senator Malik said that he was deeply shocked by the news that contest of blasphemous material was to be held later this year in Holland.

He urged the government to buy the required equipment worth dollars 25 million for Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to block blasphemous material and anti-Islam views. “We are ever-ready to sacrifice our lives for the Prophet (PBUH); what is the value of dollars 25 million here,” he asserted.

Senator Malik said that stern actions should be initiated against those propagating anti-Islam and anti-Pakistan views, adding that we (Pakistanis) believe in interfaith harmony. He added that such contemptible attempts would create chaos among the followers of different religions and harm interfaith harmony. He pointed out regrettably that even president of the USA had remained silent over such disgraceful moves.

Meanwhile, Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari categorically stated that the government would strongly and firmly take up the water issues with India, regretting the past government had given no importance to this highly important issue. She said during the question hour that India had not withdrawn from Indus Water Treaty and it was hence liable to the provisions of the treaty.

Dr Mazari lamented that previous governments resorted to the policy of appeasement and did not take up the issue of water effectively with India. She pointed out that India had constructed dams in violation of the Indus Water Treaty. She added that Pakistan did take up the matter with the World Bank but it refrained from playing the role of arbitrator. She said, “We will reassert the Indian side to adhere to the treaty”.

On a point of order, PPP Senator Sherry Rehman appreciated the presence of Prime Minister Imran Khan in Monday’s proceedings of the House. She said the promise made by the government to ensure good governance was also welcomed. However, she said the prime minister should have stayed in the House to listen to point of views of the senators, as the Parliament was a cardinal part of a democratic dispensation. She noted that the 2018 elections were being dubbed as the blackest blot on democratic history of Pakistan and senators wanted to take on this, as failure of RTS was not the issue but the whole transition had raised questions while there were voices that it was continuation of Musharraf regime.

She said the government should fulfil the promises that it made with the people during the elections and drew the government attention towards the issue of a DPO and Khawar Maneka.

Awami National Party Senator Sitara Ayaz raised the issue of alleged continuous threats being hurled at her party’s Secretary General Mian Iftikhar Hussain and that the ministry also had formally informed him about the threat to his life and that a person, clad in black dress would attack him. She wondered that if this much information was available then why the person had not been held so far, as Mian Iftikhar had already lost his only son to terrorists. She insisted the matter should be taken seriously.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan said that after the session, he would talk to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister and let the House inform about the updates on the matter.

Leader of Opposition Raja Muhammad Zafarul Haq rose to support Senator Sitara’s concerns and said that ANP and Mian Iftikhar’s family had already been attacked massively and also wondered if the agency had information about the dress of the would-be attack then, why the local government could not arrest him.

Rabbani strongly protested on the ‘putting aside’ of his adjournment motion submitted several days back and wondered was not the Senate Secretariat showing bias. “Are the opposition senators lepers for there is just one item listed on the agenda pertaining to the opposition senator while the rest belongs to the government benches,” he pointed out.

He asked the chair that his adjournment motion must be taken up for admissibility and he was assured that it would be taken up during the current session.