Qalandars conclude its talent hunt at Faisalabad

LAHORE: Pakistan Super League’s franchise Lahore Qalandars concluded its talent hunt in Faisalabad today at Iqbal Stadium where the franchise picked 16 talented cricketers for Faisalabad Qalandars.

The shortlisted players are: Mahindar Pal, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Ahmed Daniyal, Irfan Liaqat, Umer Gujjar, Sunny Azam, Ghulam Ribanni, Sikandar Khan, Mohammad Faizan, Bilal Shah, Raees Ahmad, Shafqat ullah, Saad ullah Zafar, Jahandad Khan, Azmul Haq and Mohammad Arshad.

The franchise also discovered a ten-year old talented gem Ali Hussnain Badshah who has been taken under the franchise’s Player Development Program for nurturing and development. ‘This young man blew our selectors away with his excellent batting technique. Lahore Qalandars are taking him under the wings of our Player Development Program where under the supervision of our coaching staff he will be trained and polished. I see Pakistan’s next Miandad in him,’ said Director Operations Lahore Qalandars Aqib Javed.