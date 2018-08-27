tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
This refers to the letter ‘Driving on the wrong side’ (Aug 25) by Anwar Rasul Khan. The writer has talked about the most important issue. The increasing number of road accidents is partly caused by gross violation of traffic rules carried out by commuters.
The traffic authorities should take strict action against those who are found guilty of breaking traffic rules.
Yasira Mansoor
Kech
Comments