CJP orders repair of lifts at Services Hospital

LAHORE: Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has ordered immediate repair of lifts at Services Hospital Lahore, which have been lying dysfunctional for quite some time.

During a hearing at Supreme Court’s Lahore Registry on Saturday, Services Hospital’s Dr Mehmood Ayaz told the chief justice that elevators at the hospital were not functioning, which was why medics and attendants were facing difficulties in taking the patients from one ward to the other.

To this, Justice Nisar asked where the chief executive officer of the private company was, which is responsible for maintenance of the elevators. The lawyer, representing the company, told the CJ that the CEO was on leave for performing Hajj and would return on August 27.

However, he said, work on all elevators was completed on their part. But the chief justice emphasised seeing the CEO, ordering he appear before the court along with a report on the matter on August 29.

The hospital was visited by the chief justice on July 14, during which he expressed annoyance over complaints of patients for not being provided medicines free of charge.