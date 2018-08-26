Sun August 26, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 26, 2018

Firing at protesters: North Waziristan protest ends due to jirga’s efforts

MIRANSHAH: The protest by tribesmen came to end Saturday after negotiations were successfully held to persuade the protesters to disperse a day after the firing incident in which a person was killed and 10 others were injured.

The security staff deputed at a check post was accused of firing at protestors who were staging protest against the imposition of curfew in Hamzoni village in North Waziristan. The protestors maintained that they were peaceful and unarmed, but were still fired at.

Member National Assembly (MNA) Mohsin Dawar and local tribal elders had also joined the protesters in their camp outside the main civil hospital in Miranshah, the headquarters of North Waziristan tribal district.

Mohsin Dawar, who is a leader of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), claimed two protestors were killed in the incident as one of the injured later succumbed to his injuries. He had announced that the protest ‘dharna’ would continue until the persons responsible for the firing incident were punished.

The tribal jirga made efforts to persuade the protesters to end the protest. Malik Usman, a member of the jirga, said that efforts to defuse the tension were successful.

