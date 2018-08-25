Sat August 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Opposition parties to name joint candidate for presidential election

Opposition parties to name joint candidate for presidential election
Hugs and hate

Hugs and hate
The FATF tightrope

The FATF tightrope
US official says EU aid announcement for Iran sends 'wrong message'

US official says EU aid announcement for Iran sends 'wrong message'
Fact Check: Is withdrawal of Rs5,000 note in the offing?

Fact Check: Is withdrawal of Rs5,000 note in the offing?
Presidential election: Parliament’s joint meeting on Sept 4

Presidential election: Parliament’s joint meeting on Sept 4
Sheikh Rashid vows to overcome railway losses in 2018

Sheikh Rashid vows to overcome railway losses in 2018
SC wants timeline for Orange Line project completion

SC wants timeline for Orange Line project completion
Sindh Governor Imran Ismail only holds intermediate degree

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail only holds intermediate degree

Ameer Khan Jogezai named Balochistan governor

Ameer Khan Jogezai named Balochistan governor

World

AFP
August 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Ukraine marks independence day with biggest ever mly parade

KIEV: Ukraine marked 27 years of independence on Friday with its biggest ever military parade in central Kiev, as war continues against Russian-backed separatists in the country’s east.

Around 4,500 servicemen, including dozens of representatives of foreign allies such as the United States and Great Britain, saluted Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko during the demonstration.

Poroshenko used the occasion to argue for the vital role Ukraine plays in defending the borders of Europe. Without the territorial integrity of Ukraine, "all borders in Central and Eastern Europe will be uncertain", he said.

"Russia’s war against Ukraine is part of the Kremlin’s plan to ruin the EU and Nato," the president added. "I want to stress that Europe needs us, because the EU would be an incomplete project without us."

Some 250 pieces of military hardware including multiple-launch rocket systems were shown to thousands of spectators, many of them waving Ukrainian blue and yellow flags. As part of the military show, in which last year just 70 pieces of hardware were displayed, army helicopters and jets flew over Kiev’s main street.

"Glory to Ukraine!" -- the controversial slogan of the pro-EU revolution that in 2014 ousted Moscow-backed leader Viktor Yanukovych -- was used for the first time as the official military greeting of the Ukrainian army.

"I thank every Ukrainian for the fact that we have stood firm, not just survived, but also built up strong muscles, became stronger," Poroshenko said in broadcast remarks. More than 10,000 people have been killed since the Moscow-backed insurgency broke out in eastern Donetsk and Lugansk regions in April 2014 following Russia’s annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.

Ukraine and its Western allies accuse Russia of funnelling troops and arms across the border. Moscow has denied the allegations despite overwhelming evidence that it has been involved in the fighting and gives open political support to the rebels.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Thousands of Dawoodi Bohras to gather at Indore for Syedna’s Muharram sermons

Thousands of Dawoodi Bohras to gather at Indore for Syedna’s Muharram sermons
Fahad Mustufa feels like Salman Khan of Pakistan

Fahad Mustufa feels like Salman Khan of Pakistan

Jackie Chan to star in Amitabh Bachchan's 'Aankhen 2': report

Jackie Chan to star in Amitabh Bachchan's 'Aankhen 2': report
Mahesh Bhatt all praises for Humayun Saeed after JPNA 2's success

Mahesh Bhatt all praises for Humayun Saeed after JPNA 2's success

Photos & Videos

Love and tolerance prevails as Sikhs let Muslim man pray in gurdwara

Love and tolerance prevails as Sikhs let Muslim man pray in gurdwara

Internet’s new fixation with Dele Alli’s hand challenge is quite bizarre as it goes viral

Internet’s new fixation with Dele Alli’s hand challenge is quite bizarre as it goes viral
Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt
New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s

New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s