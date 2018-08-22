Wed August 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
China offers to play ‘constructive role’ in improving Pakistan-India ties

China offers to play ‘constructive role’ in improving Pakistan-India ties
Russian hackers targeted US Senate, think tanks: Microsoft

Russian hackers targeted US Senate, think tanks: Microsoft
It’s time to deliver

It’s time to deliver
The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking

The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking
Gen Bajwa meets Saudi Crown Prince at Mina to discuss regional security: ISPR

Gen Bajwa meets Saudi Crown Prince at Mina to discuss regional security: ISPR
PML-N pressing PPP to withdraw Aitzaz Ahsan’s name: FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi

PML-N pressing PPP to withdraw Aitzaz Ahsan’s name: FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi
Naya style of a Naya PM

Naya style of a Naya PM
Policy shift must to get rid of Pakistan’s export woes

Policy shift must to get rid of Pakistan’s export woes
Karachi businessman arrested by Scotland Yard on American request

Karachi businessman arrested by Scotland Yard on American request
Sheikh Rasheed makes public his intention to get interior ministry

Sheikh Rasheed makes public his intention to get interior ministry

Peshawar

R
riffatullah
August 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Dirty Ring Road drain irks residents

PESHAWAR: The people living along the Ring Road have been facing severe hardships due to the stagnant water and waste material in the 22-kilometre long drain on both sides of the road which speaks volumes about the inefficiency of the Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) and Peshawar Development Authority (PDA).

The two departments instead of resolving the issue and overcoming the miseries of the people have kept shifting responsibilities to each other.

The drain along the Ring Road is filled with standing water and other waste material that could cause diseases besides creating other problems for the residents and passersby.

Talking to The News, WSSP General Manager Operations Ali Khan said the drain has not yet been handed over to the company and the PDA was responsible for its clean it.

He said he had correspondence with PDA whose officials had agreed to clean the drain it before handing it over to the WSSP.

“Construction material has been dumped in the drain. They have agreed to clean the drain during the five or six correspondence,” he said, adding they have yet to clean it.

He claimed that the drain has hundreds of tonnes of construction material which is not possible to be cleared with the equipment of the WSSP. “We would only take over when the drain is completely cleared by the PDA contractors,” the official added.

When asked whether the PDA has given any deadline to the WSSP for cleaning the drain for handing it to WSSP, he said they have given us the deadline but you can confirm it from the PDA.

When this scribe pressed for revealing the deadline, Ali Khan said that can be asked from them as we have not yet been given any deadline.

PDA Director General Israrul Haq told The News he had been heading the authority for the last nine months but had not yet received any request from the WSSP in connection with the Ring Road drain.

The official said no waste material had been left behind by the PDA contractor and added that people living near the road were throwing waste in it.

He said that in some areas people have filled the drain with sand for making access for vehicles to the road.

Israrul Haq said he would have handed over the drain to the WSSP within a day if they had contacted his office for the purpose.

Hundreds of the sanitation staff of the WSSP should have started the cleaning of the drain after its completion, he added.

He said that PDA had also started construction of greenbelt on the drain to prevent people throwing waste in it.

About the WSSP’s claim that their equipment was not capable of removing the construction waste material from the drain, he said that WSSP had more advanced equipment compared to any other organisation.

Every department or organisation has a clear mandate and responsibilities, the official said, adding that his organisation would never compromise on its assigned responsibility.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Asma Jahangir's law firm celebrates Eid with five sisters cheated by their brother

Asma Jahangir's law firm celebrates Eid with five sisters cheated by their brother

Sarfraz wants to do Salman-type role in a film opposite Katrina Kaif

Sarfraz wants to do Salman-type role in a film opposite Katrina Kaif
Here's how your favorite stars are spending their Eid-ul-Azha

Here's how your favorite stars are spending their Eid-ul-Azha
First lady Bushra Imran issues Eid message

First lady Bushra Imran issues Eid message

Photos & Videos

Akshay Kumar's Instagram fandom crosses over 20 million followers

Akshay Kumar's Instagram fandom crosses over 20 million followers
British envoy wishes Eid to Muslims

British envoy wishes Eid to Muslims
‘The Donkey King’ trailer: All you wanted to know!

‘The Donkey King’ trailer: All you wanted to know!
Watch: Randy Orton's reaction after Jeff-Nakamura WWE SummerSlam 2018 fight

Watch: Randy Orton's reaction after Jeff-Nakamura WWE SummerSlam 2018 fight