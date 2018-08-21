Copper climbs

Melbourne: London copper climbed on Monday as hopes of progress in a trade dispute between the United States and China buoyed risk appetite and undermined safe-haven demand for the dollar.

The dollar sagged as investor demand receded, with the focus on discussions between the world´s top two economies due this week. "With a relatively quiet week for data, prices are likely to remain sensitive to any volatility in emerging markets," said ANZ in a report. London Metal Exchange rose by 0.7 percent to $5,969 a tonne by 0438 GMT, having closed on Friday down by 0.2 percent.

Shanghai Futures Exchange copper rose by 0.4 percent to 48,060 yuan ($6,991) a tonne, with prices of both metals fading after an early short-covering burst. A weaker dollar boosts demand for dollar-priced commodities by making them cheaper for buyers paying with other currencies.