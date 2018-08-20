Traffic jams mar Eid mood

Ibne Ahmad : Traffic jams in Pindi have come to stay. With Eidul Azha approaching fast, all sections of people are busy shopping. A steady stream of people from all over the city are flocking shopping malls to avail themselves of the special festival bonanzas. But, the ever-persistent traffic jams almost all over the city seem to have spoiled the zeal of the people.

Once there were about 260 one-ways in the city. Introducing one-way systems was a short-term plan to decongest the traffic, but later on the roads were widened and a comprehensive infrastructure project, including flyovers, underpasses, was chalked out on a war-footing. Everyday more than 700 vehicles are added to the existing numbers. Owing to the inadequate mass transport facility, which is also overloaded, people are using their own mode of transport. About 150,000 people move about in the city every day with the number doubling during the Eid season. This affects the traffic movement, especially in the central part of the city like Murree Road, and commercial areas. Moreover, the flow of the traffic is slowed down by the ever-increasing number of motorbikes and cars in the city.

Pindiites need short-term and simulation courses about traffic behaviour. Providing a scientific and multi-storey parking facility using the open spaces away from the central business districts was the remedy for congested traffic. Besides, Eid parking also worsens traffic situation. It was a hectic afternoon at the busy Murree Road in Pindi on Sunday when everyone was rushing towards home after shopping. A driver, suddenly parked his car almost in the middle of the busy road near a motor parts shop to change seat covers without caring that such an illegal parking might create serious gridlock.

Like this, a number of vehicles for installing parts remain parked all the day occupying a good portion on both the sides of the road stretching from National Market to Saddar Area where over 200 motor parts shops are located. One can see mechanics installing parts in a car on the busy road like Kali Tanki Road, leaving little room for vehicular movement.

Near Rahimabad Bridge even footpaths have been occupied. When asked about the public suffering due to parking they pay little attention to the matter. Vehicular movement on different roads almost comes to a standstill when there is tailback on the lanes and by-lanes in different areas. In a city like Pindi, this is a very common sight. I keep wondering, where the problem lies: high population density, bad road planning, zero enforcement of traffic rules, bad and arrogant drivers, what else? I think this traffic muddle is a consequence of all of the above, Eid or no Eid.