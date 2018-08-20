400 rescuers to remain on special duty

Rawalpindi Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi has finalised arrangements for Eidul Azha while more than 400 rescuers will remain on special duties in Rawalpindi district.

According to District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rawalpindi Dr. Abdul Rehman, the Rescue-1122 personnel will remain alert during Eidul Azha holidays at emergency rescue stations with 23 fully equipped emergency ambulances, nine fire vehicles, five rescue and recovery vehicles, two water bowsers, two specialised vehicles and 45 motorbike ambulances.

The Rescue posts will be established at Cattle Mandi on Gulzar-e-Quaid, KRL Road near Chhatri Chowk, Wheat Godown, IJP Road, Dhama Syedan (Jarahi stop), Adyala Road, Car Chowk, Bostan Khan Road, Gulraiz and UC Lakhan Chakri Road on 9th Zil Haj whereas key points to cover Eidul Azha prayers will be established at Eidgah Shareef, Children Park Gawalmandi, Liaquat Bagh Ground, Chungi No. 22 Chowk, Jamia Masjid Faizan-e-Madina Adyala Road and Captain Bilal Shaheed Chowk Chaklala-III.

The rescuers will also perform their duties on three days of Eidul Azha and provide emergency cover to GPO Chowk Saddar, Koral Chowk, Jinnah Park, Ayub National Park, Nawaz Sharif Park and T-Chowk Rawat.

The emergency officers have been directed to organise meetings with local mosque committees and ensure that local volunteers are available in case of any emergency.

Meetings with management of hospitals have also been held for better management of any untoward incident.

Rescue 1122, emergency ambulances, rescue and fire services will remain on emergency alert during Eidul Azha holidays in all tehsils of the district to provide emergency cover to the citizens in case of any emergency.

The DEO has reviewed special emergency arrangements in a meeting held here at Rescue 1122 central Rescue Station Rawal Road which was attended by all heads of the rescue stations.

The arrangements have been finalised for deployment of emergency ambulances, rescue and fire services at important mosques and Eidgahs.

Rescue mobile posts of emergency paramedics will also be deployed at important places of mass gatherings to provide emergency cover.

The District Control Room will be functional round the clock for provision of effective emergency services to the public and leaves of the rescuers have been restricted in this regard. Special mobile posts will also be established for providing effective medical cover to the Eid gatherings.

The DEO advised the motorists to drive safely with families particularly while leaving or returning from hometowns before, during and after Eidul Azha holidays.