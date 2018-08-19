Verdict in Lawai bail case likely on 20th

KARACHI: The order on the bail applications of prominent banker and former president Asif Ali Zardari’s close aide Hussain Lawai and his companion Talha Raza will be announced on August 20.

The judge of the Special Banking Court (SBC) after hearing the arguments on the bail pleas of Lawai and Raza reserved the ruling and fixed August 20 (Monday) for announcement of the verdict. Earlier Additional Director FIA, Mumtazul Hassan, while opposing the bail pleas said it was a white-collar crime that consisted of around 30 fake bank accounts. In several accounts more than Rs40b were deposited illegally, he added. He claimed that the FIA has seized some e-mail messages, and Mobile WhatsApp messages used for money laundering. The court inquired if the FIA was confident to be able prove such messages as a part of crime. The FIA attorney however did not reply and instead prayed to the court not to grant bail to Hussain Lawai and Talha Raza.

Earlier the attorneys for the two accused (when produced before a judicial magistrate) had opposed the plea of the IO who said the (FIA was probing allegations of money laundering of around Rs35 billion. The money laundering scandal of Rs35 billion also implicates a top political leader along with his businessman and banker friends. The investigators claim they have enough and sound evidence against the two accused. They claim the two accused have committed money laundering of around Rs7 billion and the FIA has recovered Rs4 billion from them.

It may also be mentioned that Faryal Talpur, a central leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party and sister of former president of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari has already obtained interim bail in the case.