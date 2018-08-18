35,855 faulty meters replaced

MULTAN: The Mepco replaced 35,855 burnt and faulty meters during July. According to Mepco, the company is utilising all possible resources to provide electricity with better voltage to consumers and to resolve all complaints regarding electricity supply. The Mepco replaced 35,202 single-phase meters, 619 three-phase and 34 MDI meters. Total 6,004 meters were replaced in Multan circle, 2485 in DG Khan circle, 3,244 in Vehari circle, 2,944 in Bahawalpur circle, 4,304 in Sahiwal circle, 4,415 in Rahimyar Khan circle, 6,616 in Muzaffargarh circle, 2,924 in Bahawalnagar circle and 2,919 in Khanewal circle.