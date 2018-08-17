Tribal chief gunned down in Chagai

QUETTA: Unknown gunmen shot dead a tribal leader Sardar Muhammad Hanif Siyani at Masjid Road near Dalbandin area of Chagai district on Thursday.

According to police sources, the victim was on way home from District Court after appearing before court when armed assailants riding a motorbike opened fire at him and fled away from the scene. As a consequence, he died on the spot after receiving multiple bullet wounds.

Police reached the site and shifted the body of the deceased to nearby hospital and later the body was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities. The motive behind the killing could not be ascertained so far. Police registered a case and started investigation.