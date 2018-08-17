Won’t blame Zardari, we understand his constraints: Saad

LAHORE: PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique on Thursday claimed that the PPP had backtracked from supporting Shahbaz Sharif in the election for National Assembly’s Leader of the House upon former president Asif Ali Zardari’s orders.

According to a private TV channel, he said the PPP had earlier agreed upon the PML-N candidate’s name. "We won’t blame Mr Zardari for anything and are aware of his troubles and the constraints he is facing," said the former federal minister.

The remarks came as the PPP on Thursday formally decided not to support Shahbaz in the contest, citing reservations over his nomination by the PML-N. Later in the day after the election for Punjab Assembly speaker, Saad said the PML-N MPAs were intimidated and threatened to vote for Pervaiz Elahi.

Lambasting the PTI, he said the clandestine act of horse-trading had been committed through ‘ATM and planes’. “Like the Centre, horse trading was carried out in Punjab too,” he added. The PML-N senior leader said the PTI was laying foundation of Naya Pakistan through unlawful acts and fake mandate.