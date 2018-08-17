COAS confirms death sentence to 15 hardcore terrorists

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday confirmed death sentences to 15 hardcore terrorists, who were involved in heinous offences related to terrorism.According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, the convicts were involved in attacking armed forces/law enforcement agencies, destruction of educational institutions and killing of innocent civilians. On the whole, they were involved in killing of 45 persons, which included four civilians and 41 armed forces/Frontier Constabulary/police officials and injuring 103 others. Arms and explosives were also recovered from their possession. They were tried by special military courts. They confessed to their offences before the judicial magistrates and trial courts and were awarded death sentence. Besides, six convicts have also been awarded imprisonment.

The detail of each case of death sentence is as follows: Khiwal Muhammad, son of Babo Rahman, was a member of a proscribed organisation and was involved in attacking armed forces, which resulted in the death of Captain Bilal Kamran, Havaldar Yousaf Khan along with four other soldiers and injuries to 39 others.

Saddamullah, s/o Sher Nawab Khan, was a member of a proscribed organisation and was involved in attacking armed forces/law enforcement agencies of Pakistan, which resulted in the death of Havaldar Ghulam Yasin, Havaldar Syed Ali Ahmed Shah, Havaldar Muhammad Ali along with 14 soldiers and injuries to 39 others.

Izhar, s/o Bakhat Buland, Jan Bacha, s/o Bacha Rawan, Sharafat Ali, s/o Muhammad Amin, and Habibullah, s/o Ghulam Ahad, were members of a proscribed organisation. They were involved in killing of innocent civilians, destruction of an educational institution and attacking armed forces/law enforcement agencies, which resulted in the death of civilian Sirajuddin, civilian Shah Nazar, Naib Subedar Muhammad Hanif, Havaldar Muhammad Ilyas, Havaldar Muhammad Naseer, Havaldar Muhammad Qayyum along with five soldiers and injuries to 12 others. They were also found in possession of firearms and explosives.

Saidullah, s/o Awal Jan, Zar Muhammad, s/o Sakhi Marjan, and Alif Khan, s/o Sardar Khan, were also members of a proscribed organisation. They were involved in attacking law enforcement agencies, which resulted in the death of Naib Subedar Gul Tayaz along with a soldier and injuries to two others. They were also found in possession of firearms and explosives.

Mujahid, s/o Yar Wali, was a member of a proscribed organisation. He was involved in the destruction of government boys' and girls' primary schools, Sheikhmalkhel (Khyber district). He was also involved in causing death to a soldier and injuries to two others.

Tariq Ali, s/o Bawar Shah, was also a member of a proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking law enforcement agencies, which resulted in the death of Sub-Inspector Umer Khayam along with three police officials and injuries to six others. He was also found in possession of firearm.

Israr Ahmed, s/o Taj Muhammad, was a member of a proscribed organisation. He was involved in killing of police constable Ijaz Ahmed, Mst Zarmina and injuries to two other civilians. He was also found in possession of firearm.

Kaleemullah, s/o Hayatullah, was also a member of a proscribed organisation. He was involved in causing death of a civilian Jibraheel and attacking armed forces, which resulted in injuries to a solider. He was also found in possession of firearm.

Muhammad Rehman, s/o Sher Ramzan, was a member of a proscribed organisation. The convict was involved in causing death of Naik Ahmed Wafa by slaughtering him with a knife. He also kidnapped two soldiers for ransom.

Fayazullah, s/o Muhammad Nawaz Khan, was a member of a proscribed organisation and was involved in attacking armed forces, which resulted in the death of Sepoy Shahzad Pervez.