Thu August 16, 2018
Islamabad

August 16, 2018

Air chief launches monsoon plantation drive

Islamabad : On the auspicious occasion of 71st Independence Day of Pakistan, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, addressed all personnel of PAF, says a press release.

Addressing the audience, the air chief said that while we remain focused on the operational preparedness of the PAF, it was also our sacred duty to contribute towards the prosperity of the country through nation building measures. In this regard, he gave his resolve for making Pakistan Air Force clean, green and a compassionate organisation.

He also launched the monsoon tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling in the premises of Air Headquarters. At the same time, more than 100,000 saplings were planted by various personnel of the PAF all across the PAF regional air commands. Over five million saplings would be planted in the ongoing drive all across PAF bases and formations.

The air chief also urged PAF families and specially the youth to come forward for the noble cause and plant as many trees as they can to bring green revolution in the country. He stated that this campaign would not only contribute towards making Pakistan an environmental friendly country but also help improve our eco system. He also stressed upon the need of conserving water to deal with the impending issue of water scarcity in the country.

