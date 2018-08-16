Shahida Latif’s new novel published

Islamabad : ‘Sultan Muhammad Fateh’, a history Novel written by renowned poetess, writer and journalist (Pride of Performance) Shahida Latif has been published, says a press release.

This is her second history novel. Her first Novel ‘Saat Qadeem Ishq’ was published in 2006. It is the beauty and skill of the writer that reader of ‘Sultan Muhammad Fateh’ does not lose his interest till the end. In the foreword, she stated that the book tells us the story of our great rulers as how they left behind all comforts of life and relied upon Almighty Allah and focused all their efforts for the rule of religion and also a lesson for the coming generation.

Shahida Latif said that her aim and object to write such a novel was not only to promote religion of Islam but by narrating the stories of historical rulers to educate and develop the concept of Islam amongst the nation. Shahida Latif is author of various books of different subjects such as poetry, classic, current affairs and novels.