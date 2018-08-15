Country’s economy in crisis due to corruption, cronyism: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister-in-waiting and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Tuesday the country is facing grave economic crisis due to corruption and cronyism.

In his message on the Independence Day, Imran tweeted, “14 Aug 2018: On this Independence Day I am filled with the greatest optimism. Despite our grave economic crises, due to corruption&cronyism, I know if we are united in our resolve, we will rise to the challenge&Pak will.”

He also uploaded a historic photograph and mentioned, “In this historic picture of Quaid-i-Azam&Iqbal, at the Round Table Conference in London 1932, my khalu Dr Jehangir Khan and my mother’s chacha Zaman Khan (Zaman Park named after him) were also present.”

In another tweet, the prime minister in waiting extended moral support to Turkey's president and its people in dealing with the severe economic challenges confronting them.

“We (the people of Pakistan) are praying for their success in dealing with the severe economic challenges confronting them,” he tweeted.

“On behalf of the people of Pakistan&myself, I want to let President Erdogan&the people of Turkey know we are praying for their success in dealing with the severe economic challenges confronting them, as they have always succeeded against adversities in their glorious history,” he wrote.