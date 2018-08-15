BA/BSc exams results early next month

Islamabad: University of the Punjab will announce the results of BA/BSc annual examinations 2018 on September 10.

A spokesman for the university said the exam results would be uploaded on the varsity's website i.e. www.pu.edu.pk the same day.

The university will organise prize distribution ceremony for high-achievers of BA, BSc Part-II examinations at its Al-Raazi Hall on main campus in Lahore.

PU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Niaz Ahmad Akhtar will be the chief guest on the occasion, where teachers and parents of students will also be in attendance.

Established in Lahore in 1882, the university is the largest and the oldest seat of higher learning in the country.

It has five campuses, 13 faculties, 10 constituent colleges, over 73 departments, centres, institutes, and 614 affiliated colleges and has over 818 permanent faculty members involved in teaching/research and over 36,000 on- campus students.