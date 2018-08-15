Call to value blessing of freedom

LAHORE: To celebrate the Independence Day with national zeal and fervour a ceremony was held here at Punjab Civil Secretariat on Tuesday.

Punjab Chief Secretary Akbar Durrani and Inspector General of Police Syed Kaleem Imam hoisted the national flag at the ceremony. The chief secretary said, “Pakistan was created after a long struggle and sacrifices by our elders. Every Pakistani should play role in making Pakistan a prosperous country.”

He said that freedom was blessing and it must be accorded value. “14th August is a day to pay homage to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for creating Pakistan or safeguarding the homeland,” he added.

The chief secretary further said that for the first time a flag-hoisting ceremony was organised at the Civil Secretariat. Participants prayed for peace and prosperity in the country. Police band presented tunes of national anthem and national songs. On this occasion the building of Civil Secretariat was decorated with flags and lights. The ceremony was attended by administrative secretaries of different departments, officers and government employees.