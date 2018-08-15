Where’s the WiFi?

More than four months have lapsed since the vice chancellor of the University of Sindh promised to provide the university’s hostel students free internet service. Subscribing to 3G and 4G internet packages is unaffordable and unfeasible for students.

It is the responsibility of a varsity to provide these facilities to students. Providing free internet to students will help them look up additional information pertaining to their academic courses. Therefore, the VC is should provide the free internet facility at the campus.

Abdul Hafeez

Jamshoro