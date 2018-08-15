A lucrative business

The mushroom growth of private colleges in Pakistan’s urban areas over the past few years has been the biggest reason for the downfall of government colleges. Parents send their children to private colleges because they believe that the quality of education at state-owned education institutions is unsatisfactory. Private colleges, however, market their institution in a strange manner. They put up posters all over the country and claim that the students who study in their college secure good marks in the examinations. These colleges use the rote learning technique to ensure that students achieve good marks. For many college owners, providing education is a lucrative business. This type of system produces devastating quality of education. Brining much-needed reforms to education is one of the most important and primary challenges for the newly-elected government which should take action against the few who have turned education into business.

Wasif Qayyum

Islamabad