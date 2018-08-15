Independence Day celebrations held across Sindh with zeal

NAWABSHAH/SUKKUR: The 71st Independence Day was celebrated with national spirit and enthusiasm throughout districts Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Ghotki, Nausharoferoz, Umerkot, Mithi and other cities and towns of the pronvice.

In Nawabshah, the main function of the Independence Day was held at the secretariat ofddeputy commissioner. It started with the blowing of siren at 8:55am, followed by a one-minute silence. The traffic came to a standstill. The national flag was hoisted by Commissioner Akram Ali Khawaja, as the national anthem was played out. Scouts, Girl Guides and police squad presented salute to the national flag. The girl students presented national songs and tableaus on the occasion The DIG, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zaman Narejo, Senior Superintendent of Police Rai Aijaz Ahmed, Chairman District Council Jam Tamachi Unar and Chairman Nawabshah Municipal Committee Muhammad Azeem Mughal also attended the ceremony.

Delivering a speech, Commissioner Akram Ali Khawaja said the enthusiasm and spirit of celebrating the Independence Day is praiseworthy. He said the creation of Pakistan was the result of untiring struggle of our elders.

Eulogising the services of the law enforcement agencies, the SSP Rai Aijaz Ahmed said the people are passing a peaceful life due to the sacrifices of the armed forces, police and public. The function was also addressed by Chairman District Council Jam Tamachi Unar, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zaman Narejo and DIG. The program was also largely participated by district officials, political and social figures, teachers and large number of girls and boy students as well as citizens. Majority of the public and government buildings were decorated with the national flags and buntings while hundreds of building were illuminated during the night.

The independence day was also celebrated in Sukkur, Khairpur, with traditional fervor and zeal. The main function was held at the district headquarters led by the divisional commissioners along with DCs and SSPs, who hoisted the national flags.

Similar ceremonies were held in Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Ghotki, Nausharoferoz, Umerkot, Mithi in public and private schools. Students performed national songs, car and motorcycle rallies were also taken out. A large number of buildings were decorated with flags and buntings and were illuminated by colourful lights at night.

The Shah Abdul Latif University,(SALU) Khairpur also celebrated the Independence Day. The celebrations began with the national anthem and hoisting of the national flag by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Parveen Shah and Prof. Dr. Arshad Ali. The Executive Director Higher Education Commission, Islamabad, Prof. Dr. Arshad Ali, was the chief guest of the day.

Later, the chief guest and the vice chancellor planted saplings as part of the plantation drive at the campus. HEC Executive Director Dr. Arshad Ali inaugurated the Smart University Project. The project allows internet access to every faculty member and students. The students of Model School of the University performed national songs and presented various tableaus commemorating the independence movement and paid homage to national heroes. Dr. Arshad Ali lauded the performance of students and the role of SALU in advancing the cause of quality education.