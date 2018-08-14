Tue August 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes

Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes
At least four conspicuous, skipping handshakes

At least four conspicuous, skipping handshakes
Indian rupee hits record low of 70 to the dollar

Indian rupee hits record low of 70 to the dollar
Army to plant 10m saplings: COAS

Army to plant 10m saplings: COAS
‘Felt like Nelson Mandela’: Tanzeela Qambrani on taking oath as Pakistan’s first Sheedi woman MPA

‘Felt like Nelson Mandela’: Tanzeela Qambrani on taking oath as Pakistan’s first Sheedi woman MPA
Election for PM: PPP unlikely to vote for Shahbaz

Election for PM: PPP unlikely to vote for Shahbaz
India expresses well wishes to Pakistan on Independence Day

India expresses well wishes to Pakistan on Independence Day

Imran Khan shares historic picture of his ancestors on Pakistan's Independence Day

Imran Khan shares historic picture of his ancestors on Pakistan's Independence Day
Imran borrows waistcoat from NA employee for card picture

Imran borrows waistcoat from NA employee for card picture
Imran Khan gifted special Jinnah Cap by Multan's hat-maker

Imran Khan gifted special Jinnah Cap by Multan's hat-maker
71 years taught us nothing about our mistakes: Shehbaz Sharif

71 years taught us nothing about our mistakes: Shehbaz Sharif
ISI, MI men in JIT only for ‘Tarka’: CJP

ISI, MI men in JIT only for ‘Tarka’: CJP

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
August 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Teachers move SC to claim special allowance

Islamabad:The teachers of federal government colleges have filed a civil petition for leave to appeal (CPLA) with the Supreme Court against the acceptance of the government's Intra-Court Appeal for the grant of 20% special Allowance.

According to the CPLA filed by Assistant Professor Tahir Mahmood and others, the Ministry of Finance issued Office Memorandum on March 6, 2013, stating that the prime minister has approved the grant of a Special Allowance at the rate of 20 per cent of running basic pay with effect from March 1, 2013, to all officers and staff members working in the federal ministries and divisions only depriving the petitioners, who were also entitled to 20% special allowance being granted to officers of the same grade and status under the provisions of the Civil Servants Act, 1973.

The petitioners are being deprived of such benefit due to 'arbitrary, exploitative, prejudicial, mala fide and discriminatory attitude of the Finance Division'. In April 2013, the petitioners filed a writ petition with the Islamabad High court, the single-member bench judge, Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, who ruled that the employees of the attached departments were equally entitled to 20% special allowance.

Later, the Finance Division filed an intra-court appeal against that ruling with a two-member IHC bench, which accepted the appeal by turning down the decision of the single-member bench on June 13, 2018.

"As the ICA of Finance Division is accepted that’s why we have knocked the door of apex court against the discrimination with teacher." said Professor Tahir Mahmood.

The counsel for petitioners, Muhammad Ramzan Khan, claimed that petitioners were civil servants on a par with officers and staff working in the federal ministries/divisions and Articles 25 and 27 of the Constitution required equal treatment for government officials and therefore, they were entitled for such financial benefit i.e. the Special Allowance at the rate of 20 per cent without any discrimination like other such officers.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

‘Emerging Pakistan’ brand buses hit Berlin's roads on Independence Day

‘Emerging Pakistan’ brand buses hit Berlin's roads on Independence Day
Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Hadiqa Kiani celebrates Independence Day with her rendition of 'Sohni Dharti'

Hadiqa Kiani celebrates Independence Day with her rendition of 'Sohni Dharti'

Kapil Dev is not coming to Pakistan to attend Imran's oath-taking ceremony

Kapil Dev is not coming to Pakistan to attend Imran's oath-taking ceremony

Photos & Videos

Pictures: Iran celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day on unprecedented scale

Pictures: Iran celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day on unprecedented scale

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes

Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes
Mehwish Hayat thinks Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film is inspired by 'Actor In Law'

Mehwish Hayat thinks Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film is inspired by 'Actor In Law'