JazzCash reaches 4mln mobile accounts

KARACHI: JazzCash has achieved yet another milestone by achieving four million active mobile account subscribers, a statement said on Monday.

In addition, transaction values have increased significantly, crossing the Rs350 billion mark during the first six months of the current year, a 85 percent increase as compared to the corresponding period of the last year, it added.

More than 190 million transactions were carried out through JazzCash Mobile Accounts during the first six months of the current year as compared to 115 million transactions in the corresponding period of the last year, showing an increase of 65 percent.

Aamer Ejaz, chief digital officer of Jazz, said: “JazzCash had always endeavoured to provide state-of-the-art financial services readily responding to the demand from its ever growing base of valued subscribers.”

“The significant surge in transactions performed through the mobile account is a further testament to the fact that our customers put a great deal of confidence in the services we offer.”