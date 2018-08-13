139 quack centres sealed

LAHORE: The Punjab Healthcare Commission has sealed another 139 businesses of quacks in different cities.

According to a press release on Sunday, PHC teams took action against quacks in Lahore, Narowal, Sialkot, Rawalpindi and Bahawalnagar along with police and district authorities. The teams visited 492 treatment centres, and closed down 139 outlets. As per data, 153 outlets of quacks were found to have been converted into other businesses. In Sialkot, 37 quackery shops, Narowal 34, Rawalpindi 32, Bahawalnagar 19 and 17 centres in Lahore were sealed.

Since April 17 this year, pursuant to the Supreme Court orders, teams of the Punjab Healthcare Commission have visited over 16,000 treatment centres and closed down 5,119 of them. As per the Punjab Healthcare Commission Act 2010, district administrations across the province conducted raids on more than 3,000 centre, and sealed 1,448 quackery outlets. Cumulatively, both visited over 19,000 centres and closed down 6,567 quack businesses.