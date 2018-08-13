PTI team meets Chaudhrys: Shahbaz destroyed LBs, says Elahi

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid’s senior leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif destroyed the local bodies system and the upcoming coalition government in Punjab will introduce a new system. He was talking to the media, along with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders, after his meeting with them, here on Sunday.

The PTI delegation called on PML President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and central leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at their residence. Members of the delegation were Jehangir Tareen, Abdul Aleem Khan, Ishaq Khakwani and Chaudhry Zaheeruddin. From the host side, MNA-elect Tariq Bashir Cheema, Mian Imran Masood and Salim Baryaar were also present.

The two sides exchanged views about the election of the speaker and deputy speaker and challenges to be faced in future. Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi promised that the upcoming provincial government would launch great public service projects. He said during the meeting with the PTI delegation, future governments were discussed. “In particular, we discussed the local bodies system and there was a consensus to bring about a new LB system,” he added.

He said Shahbaz Sharif financially rendered the province bankrupt, and caused devastation at every level in the health sector. He said, “Our intentions and aims are right, and circumstances will improve now.

“After securing the (Punjab Assembly) speakership, my target will be to work for welfare of the province, the country and the common man. I will take the opposition along. Punjab Assembly’s new building will be completed soon.”

Talking to the media on the occasion, Jehangir Tareen said he visited the Chaudhrys to express his party’s gratitude over their support to the PTI in the Centre and in Punjab province.

He said Ch Pervaiz Elahi’s government had been the best era which undertook great public service works in Punjab. He said Shahbaz Sharif virtually destroyed the province in 10 years. Now, we have to bring about an improvement in all sectors, he added.

Shahbaz set up 56 companies, and corruption cases are being instituted against them by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), he said. The PTI central leaders said the coalition government would bring about new local bodies system in Punjab and audit of every institution would be carried out. Tareen vowed that his party would transform governance by strengthening institutions and bringing about transparency. "We will strengthen institutions, [unlike the Sharifs] who weakened the country's institutions during their rule," said Tareen, who played a key role in wooing independents and other political parties to support the PTI. "We will tell the public of our successes as well as our mistakes. We will [hide nothing]."

The veteran leader shared that the party had been in talks with some members of the rival Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, who he claimed have agreed to vote for the PTI candidates. Tareen claimed that several MPAs-elect of Shahbaz Sharif’s party could vote for the PTI in Punjab Assembly for speaker, deputy speaker and chief minister slots.