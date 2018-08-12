ATC declares MQM’s 4 main leaders POs

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has declared Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s (MQM’s) four main leaders as proclaimed offenders (POs) in a case pertaining to provocative speech of former party chief Altaf Hussain.

These leaders include Khalid Maqbool, Nasreen Jalil, Khushbakht Shujaat and Haider Abbas Rizvi. Dr Farooq Sattar, Amir Khan, Khwaja Izharul Hassan Saturday appeared in the court in connection with the hearing of cases registered over provocative speech of Altaf Hussain delivered on Aug 22 two years back and an attack on the media houses.

However, like the pervious hearings, the accused could not be indicted. One of the accused, Faisal wasn’t present in the court during the hearing.