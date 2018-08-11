FGEHF discusses on-going projects

Islamabad: The 153rd meeting of Executive Committee of the Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) held here on Friday.

The meeting presided over by chairman of the executive committee and Federal Secretary Housing and Works Dr. Imran Zeb discussed issue relating to provision of entrance to Green Enclave-One, Bhara Kahu from Murree Expressway and expressed satisfaction over progress on on-going work.

Regarding Park Road Housing Scheme, the executive committee approved contents of affidavit which DG Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation along with Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Supreme Court Bar Association submitted to the apex court.

The executive committee maintained that directives of the Supreme Court would be implemented in letter and spirit.