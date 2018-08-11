Govt barred from withdrawing Sana’s security

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday stopped caretaker Punjab government from withdrawing security of former provincial law minister Rana Sanaullah Khan. Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza issued the order hearing a petition filed by the former minister challenging withdrawal of his security. Advocate Azam Nazir Tarar appeared on behalf of the former law minister told the court that Rana Sanaullah had been provincial minister and member of the cabinet from 2008 to 2018. He said the petitioner had been facing life threats before and after the recent general election. He said the government withdrew security of the petitioner making him vulnerable to an untoward incident.