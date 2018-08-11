Huge investment potential in Pakistan: CM

LAHORE: Caretaker chief minister Dr Hasan Askari has said that trade, commerce and investment sectors are intertwined with each other and their durable development and promotion is the basis of the strong national economy.

He expressed these views while talking to provincial minister for industry, trade and investment and mines Anjum Nisar who called on him at chief minister’s office on Friday. During the meeting, different proposals were discussed to solve the problems of industrialists and the business community.

Dr Askari said there are tremendous opportunities for investment in trade, investment and commerce sectors in Pakistan. However, adoption of suitable policies is imperative in this regard. He said that trade, investment and commerce sectors are very crucial for the strengthening of economy and provision of job opportunities to the youth.

He said that steps should be taken to bind the industrial sector to follow relevant labour laws, water treatment and other rules and regulations. Similarly, implementation of environmental laws should also be ensured by relevant government departments and area administration. He said halal foods have a big scope in international markets, adding that Pakistani traders should strive to take full benefit of international opportunities.

He said that many natural resources exist in the province of Punjab and there is a need to explore these bounties for the collective benefit of the people. He said that refining the organisational capacity of public sector departments is very necessary to fully explore and benefit from natural resources and added that dedicated hard work is required to move further in this regard. Tremendous investment opportunities exist in mineral sector in Punjab, concluded the chief minister. Earlier, Anjum Nisar apprised the chief minister of the performance of his departments.

Minorities: Caretaker chief minister Dr Hasan Askari has said that every state is responsible for providing fundamental rights to its minorities along with ensuring the protection of life and property and provision of equal opportunities to excel in different fields.

Under the Constitution of Pakistan, minority communities are given complete constitutional rights to live and work. On the other side, the religion of Islam has also taught about the protection of rights of religious minorities. Similarly, Founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah also stressed on equal rights for the minorities.

In his message on the International Day of Minorities, the chief minister said that services rendered by the minority communities for the development and prosperity of the country and their love and affection with the motherland are beyond any doubt. The minorities are playing an active role in development and prosperity, he said. Pakistan belongs to all of us and everyone has equal rights as the citizen of Pakistan. He said all the minorities enjoy complete liberty and freedom to follow their faith and perform religious obligations. In fact, all the minorities have religious and socio-cultural liberty in Pakistan, he said. Today, we should make a commitment to promote the message of love and affection along with reiterating the commitment to take necessary steps for the protection of rights of religious minorities in Pakistan, concluded the chief minister.