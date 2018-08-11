Gayle sizzles but St Kitts fizzle out

GEORGETOWN, Guyana: Guyana Amazon Warriors thrashed St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in their Carribean Premier League match courtesy an action-packed unbeaten half-century from local hero Shimron Hetmyer on Friday.

Hard-hitting batsman Chris Gayle made 86 for St Kitts after they were sent in to bat.St Kitts had the hosts at 24 for 3 in a chase of 147, but the ploy to use Tom Cooper’s part-time off-spin went awry as the first three balls of the fourth over were creamed for a four and two sixes by Hetmyer. This swung momentum in Guyana’s favour, and there was no looking back after that, with victory eventually achieved in 16.3 overs.

Gayle grafted his way through the first half of the innings, scoring at less than a run a ball, before spanking Green over long-on, twice, to end the 10th over.Gayle brought up a 41-ball half-century in the 13th and then accelerated sharply until he fell thanks to a sensational effort from Sherfane Rutherford. The 19-year old sprinted in from the cover boundary before diving forward to complete the catch and end Gayle’s stay.

Rutherford’s catch to dismiss Gayle made amends for shelling a skier from Cooper at the square leg boundary in the 11th over. And he continued the good work with another spectacular catch to dismiss Anton Devcich.Keemo Paul finished with 2 for 16 in his four overs to keep St Kitts to 146 for 5.

Gayle tossed the new ball to fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell and Nepal leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane and the result was three wickets in three overs. Cottrell carried over his brilliant form from the Global T20 Canada, knocking out Luke Ronchi for a duck in the first over.

Lamichhane’s first delivery in the CPL was far from the best ball he’s ever bowled, but Chadwick Walton drove the leg-stump half-volley straight to Ben Cutting at mid-on to make the leave 9 for 2.

Shoaib Malik counter-attacked with three boundaries off Cottrell before the left-arm pacer had reason to break out his salute celebration again as the experienced Pakistan batsman was caught behind for 14. Guyana were 24 for 3 after three overs

Thomas lapse proves costly as Hetmyer blazes awayIt could easily have been 24 for 4, considering Lamichanne’s first over had produced a second chance. Hetmyer, facing his first ball, was deceived by a googly and was stranded outside his crease but wicketkeeper Devon Thomas barely even laid a glove on the ball.

Hetmyer scored 36 runs off the 10 balls that followed Thomas’ fluffed stumping, bringing the required run-rate under a-run-a-ball even as the Powerplay was in progress.Despite three more terrific overs from Lamichhane, who ended the day with figures of 2 for 12, Hetmyer faced little pressure. He coasted to his fifty off 29 balls.